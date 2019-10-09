How to maintain availability when using multiple AWS accounts

When building a modern, high-performant application at scale, it’s important to make sure the individual application instances are distributed across a variety of data centers in such a way that if any given data center goes offline, the application can continue to function relatively normally. This is an industry-wide best practice, and an important characteristic to architect into your applications in order to make them sufficiently resilient to data center problems.

The same philosophy occurs when you build your application in the cloud. Except, when you build a cloud-based application, you typically do not have visibility into which data center a particular server or cloud resource is located. This is part of the abstraction that gives the cloud its value. However, not having visibility into which data centers your application is operating in makes it difficult to build multi data center resiliency into your applications. After all, if you don’t know what data center your application is running in, how can you ensure that it is running in multiple data centers?

Fortunately, cloud providers such as AWS have a solution to this problem. AWS created a cloud abstraction of the data center that allows you to build on this level of resiliency without being exposed to the details of data center location. The abstraction is the availability zone.

AWS availability zones

An AWS availability zone is an isolated set of cloud resources that allows specifying a certain level of isolation into your applications. Resources within a single availability zone may be physically or virtually near each other, to the extent that they can be dependent on each other and share subcomponents with each other. For example, two EC2 servers that are in the same availability zone may be in the same data center, in the same rack, or even on the same physical server.