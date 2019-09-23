Soar into Hybrid Cloud with a Pay-as-You-Go, Infrastructure-as-Code Solution

When I think about today’s private clouds, the image that comes to mind is the classic airliners that some of us remember from the 70s and early 80s. They were the technological marvels of their day. Their cockpits were crowded with sophisticated analog instruments, all competing for the pilot’s attention – very different from a modern Airbus, say, with its “glass cockpit” electronic displays and massively automated navigation and engine operation systems.

Most IT leaders I talk to are proud of their private cloud initiatives, and rightly so. These systems have been the focus of considerable effort and ingenuity. They’ve enabled companies to achieve some of the scalability and self-service capabilities of the public cloud while staying within the organization’s risk tolerance and meeting requirements around uptime and latency.

At the same time, companies are becoming increasingly aware of the limitations of these proprietary, on-premises architectures as they push to gain acceleration and altitude in a hybrid cloud world. There are just too many management tasks constantly popping up on the instrumentation, too many hours spent on infrastructure requests and manual processes. Operating the systems requires specialized skills. The infrastructure strains to navigate innovation; developers can’t get the resources they need to respond quickly to changes in the business environment or chart a course to a new destination.

The next generation of private cloud is an integrated software stack that emulates the ease, speed and scalability of the public cloud with all the availability and security of on-premises infrastructure-as-code. HPE Composable Cloud for ProLiant DL or Synergy is an open hybrid cloud solution enabled by composability – HPE’s breakthrough software-defined capabilities for the data center. You can choose to deploy it under a pay-as-you-go, consumable-IT billing model from HPE GreenLake. By delivering a pay-per-use model for your on-premises infrastructure, it brings even more of what you like about public cloud to your private cloud.

