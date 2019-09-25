Look to low-code to balance quality and speed

There has never been more pressure on developers. Today’s always-on, 24x7 marketplace requires an agile business that is able to spin up new features and applications virtually overnight to meet rising demand. The development team is simply expected to increase development velocity and push code out the door as fast as they can. At the same time, rising customer expectations are creating additional pressure to produce exceptional user experiences that can be delivered to users at the right time on the right device.

The problem is that speedy app development and error-free software are hard to achieve at the same time. If the two made up a Venn diagram, their overlap would be hardly perceptible. That’s how challenging it is to develop powerful and robust software quickly.

Failure to achieve the balance between quality and speed leads to an unmanageable amount of technical debt that is baked into business applications. In short, technical debt is the risk you take when you invest in new software initiatives. You pay down your technical debt through ongoing updates, patching, security fixes, and other maintenance related activities.

Much of technical debt is built into planning and resourcing, but sometimes it can get out of control—especially when the pressure of getting code out the door as quickly as possible is added to the equation.

Low-code yesterday and today