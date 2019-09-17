Oracle woos Red Hat users with Autonomous Linux

Sending a shot across the bow to rival Red Hat, Oracle has introduced Oracle Autonomous Linux, an “autonomous operating system” in the Oracle Cloud that is designed to eliminate manual OS management and human error. Oracle Autonomous Linux is patched, updated, and tuned without human interaction.

The Oracle Autonomous Linux service is paired with the new Oracle OS Management Service, which is a cloud infrastructure component providing control over systems running Autonomous Linux, Linux, or Windows. Binary compatibility is offered for IBM Red Hat Enterprise Linux, providing for application compatibility on Oracle Cloud infrastructure.

The benefits of Oracle Autonomous Linux include:

Automated daily package updates, enhanced OS parameter tuning, and OS diagnostics gathering.

In-depth security protection, with daily updates to the Linux kernel and key user space libraries with no downtime.

Exploit detection is provided, offering automated alerts should anyone try to exploit a vulnerability already patched by Oracle.

Leveraging Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Autonomous Linux has capabilities such autoscaling, monitoring, and lifecycle management across pools. Autonomous Linux and OS Management Service are included with Oracle Premier Support at no extra charge with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure compute services. Based on Oracle Linux, Autonomous Linux is available for deployment only in Oracle Cloud and not for on-premises deployments.

Where to access Oracle Autonomous Linux

You can access an instance of Oracle Autonomous Linux from the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.