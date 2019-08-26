Advanced versioning in ASP.Net Core Web API

API versioning in a Web API lets you preserve multiple versions of the same API while at the same time keep the same URI as much as possible. With ASP.Net Core, API versioning has been made much easier.

One objective of Web API is to serve multiple clients, whether based on homogenous or heterogenous platforms. Because you might have several clients using an API, upgrading an API while at the same time maintaining support for the previous versions is a challenge. You might have a few users who would like to use the old API. That's exactly where API versioning fits in.

When building RESTful services, it is imperative that you have a versioning strategy in place so that you can maintain multiple versions of the API. You should ensure that genuine calls to your API doesn't get rejected due to the versioning policy that you have defined. You should take a look at the versioning semantics outlined in the Microsoft REST API guidelines.

Create an ASP.Net Core API project

First, let’s create an ASP.Net Core project in Visual Studio. With Visual Studio 2017 or 2019 is installed in your system, follow the steps outlined below to create a new ASP.Net Core project in Visual Studio: