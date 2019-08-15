5 responsibilities of an agile software development manager

I recently participated in an #IDGTECHTalk, a Twitter chat held Thursdays at 12 pm ET that focused on the topic of “The Current and Future State of Coding.” Many of the questions and tweets were about coding languages and frameworks; I elected to focus on the role of software development management in ensuring teams meet objectives, follow best practices, and collaborate on solutions.

Many organizations empower self-organizing teams to commit every sprint and deliver reliable application releases. They expect code that is high quality, low defect, secure, and maintainable, that also meets business objectives and reduces technical debt. Large organizations that have multiple agile teams and strive to balance standards with self-organizing principles must consider the roles and responsibilities of management and key team members.

That’s where the software development manager’s role needs to be defined. Agile development has specific guidelines for the role of scrum masters, product owners, and teams, but most practices and frameworks have little to say about the software development manager. I consider the job a mix of helping teammates excel at their roles, balancing standardized processes with agile principles, and delivering great technology based on frameworks and best practices.

Here are five specific responsibilities of the agile software development manager.

1. Discuss implementation tradeoffs with product owners