How to use conditional middleware in ASP.Net Core

ASP.Net Core is an open source, cross-platform, extensible, lean, and modular framework from Microsoft that can be used for building high-performance web applications. Middleware components can be used in the ASP.Net Core request pipeline to customize the way requests and responses are handled.

ASP.Net Core middleware components can also be used to inspect, route, or modify the request and response messages that flow through the pipeline. This article presents a discussion of how we can perform some advanced operations with middleware in ASP.Net Core.

Create an ASP.Net Core MVC project

First off, let’s create an ASP.Net Core project in Visual Studio. Assuming that Visual Studio 2017 or Visual Studio 2019 is installed in your system, follow the steps outlined below to create a new ASP.Net Core project in Visual Studio.

Launch the Visual Studio IDE. Click on “Create new project.” In the “Create new project” window, select “ASP.Net Core Web Application” from the list of templates displayed. Click Next. In the “Configure your new project” window, specify the name and location for the new project. Click Create. In the “Create New ASP.Net Core Web Application” shown next, select .Net Core as the runtime and ASP.Net Core 2.2 (or later) from the drop-down list at the top. Select “Web Application (Model-View-Controller)” as the project template to create a new ASP.Net Core application. Ensure that the check boxes “Enable Docker Support” and “Configure for HTTPS” are unchecked as we won’t be using those features here. Ensure that Authentication is set as “No Authentication” as we won’t be using authentication either. Click Create,