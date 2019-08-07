3 major Python shortcomings—and their solutions

While Python has been around 30 years, only in the last few years has its popularity surged to surpass all programming languages but Java and C. On the whole, immense popularity has been great for Python: The language has become a staple for teaching and learning programming, a good place to start with software development, and a valuable part of any technology stack.

Unfortunately, popularity also tends to magnify one’s flaws. Like Python’s virtues, Python’s problems—most notably performance, packaging and application delivery, and project management—are now well-known. They’re not fatal flaws, but they are obstacles to Python adoption that will only become more pronounced with time, as competition rises from other languages like Julia, Nim, Rust, and Go.

Following are the three main challenges faced by Python programmers, and some of the ways the developers behind Python and third-party Python tools and libraries are working to solve them.

Python multithreading and speed

The problem: Python’s slow overall performance, and its limited threading and multiprocessing capabilities, remain major roadblocks to its future development.