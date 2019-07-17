Kubernetes on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud

First came containers, then came Kubernetes. The world needed relief from the tedium and complexity of deploying, managing, and scaling containerized applications, and Kubernetes answered the call.

One factor that has propelled Kubernetes forward is that Kubernetes clusters can run on-premises or in the cloud, or even span the two, making container apps portable across environments. Thus it’s no surprise that all three of the major public cloud providers offer managed Kubernetes services—where all you need is to bring your containers and let the cloud do the rest of the work.

But just as each cloud has its own roster of exclusive features, each cloud’s Kubernetes service has its own peculiarities. In this article we’ll look at how the hosted Kubernetes offerings of Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are stacking up, especially in terms of their support for the storage and other services of the underlying cloud by way of the Kubernetes plug-in ecosystem.

Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service

AWS support for containers began in late 2014 with the Amazon Elastic Container Service, which allowed you to run Docker containers on AWS EC2 instances. Today ECS allows you to deploy Docker to either EC2 or AWS Fargate, a serverless option.