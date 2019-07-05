More secrets your cloud provider doesn’t want you to know

In the previous post I talked about cost reduction plays that can lower your cloud computing bill, as well as make better use of existing database licenses. Each tip will save you money and put less in your cloud provider’s pockets.

Here are the next two “secrets” to consider. I’ll assume you’ve read the previous two.

Let’s talk security—as in third-party security might be a better choice. The natural tendency when moving to the public cloud is to select cloud-native security or branded cloud security for that specific provider.

Those are typically good choices, but if you open your mind to offerings from other security providers, you might find a more holistic and open security toolset that can be used in additional locations. Namely, ones that can cover security needs that arise with other cloud providers or even traditional on-premises systems.

The largest cloud advantage often comes from a multicloud deployment with two or more public cloud computing brands in the mix. Clearly, if you pick a cloud-native security solution, you solve the security problems for applications and data on that particular cloud provider, but not for applications and data that reside with other providers or on traditional systems. For the vast majority of enterprises, third-party security solutions should be at the top of the list.

Finally, intermediary cloud solutions can buy you time before you need to move to a public cloud. Most enterprise workloads should move to the cloud at a pace that requires baby steps before making a full commitment to public cloud hosting.

The options typically go undiscussed. The “managed services provider” is one of the best-kept secrets out there. It’s a platform you don’t own, but one that can replicate your current on-premises environments, and it does so without forcing you to change code or data.

Managed services providers typically have good links to public cloud providers, and they’ll almost always be much better than you at managing the integration of your applications and data into those public cloud systems. They provide migration planning and migration services as well, when you’re ready for the big move to the cloud.

I hope this list of secrets helps you get more out of public cloud computing. As time goes by, I suspect more tips will emerge. Watch this space for updates.