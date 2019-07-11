7 questions to prioritize your devops backlog

Many organizations are taking steps to adopt devops best practices, investing in version control, continuous integration, automated testing, continuous delivery, deployment containers, infrastructure as code, centralized monitoring, and other approaches to automate and systematize aspects of managing applications and infrastructure.

The list of practices, tools, and maturity levels is growing and it’s no longer a trivial matter for devops teams and technology organizations to easily determine what areas to prioritize, what approaches are most viable, and what level of maturity is good enough.

For example, organizations doing a lot of application development may look to fully implement CI/CD (continuous integration and delivery) so that they can release code more frequently and reliably. But organizations that perform only a limited number of deployments a year may elect to automate parts of their deployment pipeline and then look to centralize monitoring to improve their response time to production incidents.

Devops teams have more practical choices as tools for AIops, managing microservices, automating security, managing multicloud environments, and other devops trends become mainstream. With that in mind, devops teams need a strategy to prioritize their efforts and level of sophistication on why, where, and how much to invest in any one area.

Here are seven questions to help determine your strategy.