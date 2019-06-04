Consumption-Based Infrastructure On Your Terms

HPE GreenLake takes IT consumption in a new direction. It offers a catalog of pre-designed, end-to-end solutions, such as Big Data, Backup, and Database with EDB Postgres, that simplify the IT experience by delivering a cloud-like consumption model managed for your on-premises environment.

Outcome-based IT consumption delivers a range of benefits that you can’t get from solutions solely built from scratch or bought from the public cloud. Delivering the best of both worlds, HPE GreenLake enables:

Faster time to value with solutions that are ready quickly and evolve ahead of your needs

Better economics with a flexible, pay-per-use model that offers simplicity and financial clarity

On-premises for proper control over compliance, performance, and security

Simplified IT that’s operated for you to free up resources and add business value

Because pre-designed workload solutions do not fit every business, HPE also offers fully customizable infrastructure modules that deliver greater technology choice depending on IT preferences. With HPE GreenLake Flex Capacity, you design your own infrastructure solutions, selecting from a broad range of HPE and partner technologies, as well as optional services that span your infrastructure to your apps and workloads.

If you need a pay-per-use infrastructure solution but don’t know where to start, you can take advantage of pre-configured infrastructure packages, such as HPE ProLiant for Microsoft® Azure® Stack, HPE Synergy 480 Compute Modules, or HPE SimpliVity 380, just to name a few. These packages leverage standard configurations based on common business requirements for easy ordering and fast deployment.

Many technology options

Gain the speed and convenience of cloud-like IT consumption, the security of on-premises, and the luxury of choice to design a truly customized solution with options such as:

Containers: Build a platform using Docker container software and your choice of server, storage, and networking from HPE, all in a pay-per-use model with HPE GreenLake Flex Capacity. With HPE GreenLake Flex Capacity, you pay per container node, giving you a scalable solution that delivers better economics. Use the HPE technology of your choice for your containers’ platform. For example, HPE Synergy gives you complete flexibility to compose the right infrastructure for your containers. Add the right support, or turn over the operation of your platform to HPE Pointnext to free up resources for other tasks.

HPE Nimble Storage: Take advantage of all-flash storage and predictive analytics with 99.9999% guaranteed uptime from HPE Nimble Storage. Pair that with active capacity management and pay-per-use consumption from HPE GreenLake Flex Capacity and you get a simple, secure, storage solution that grows with your business needs.

HPC: Combine the power of industry-leading, high-performance computing infrastructure with services from HPE Pointnext in a pay-per-use model that scales with your needs. Reduce risk by collaborating with specialists to help design, build, and deploy your HPC environment to allow for innovation and business growth while reducing operating expenses.

Discover how your organization can flexibly and economically scale with HPE GreenLake Flex Capacity here.

