A Day In the Life: HPE Composable Cloud

Companies must take advantage of great business ideas fast in order to compete effectively and continuously innovate. An open, hybrid cloud platform delivers compute, storage, and networking resources to help developers quickly and simply build clouds and apps. This video explains how HPE Composable Cloud for ProLiant DL offers the cloud speed, scale, and economics to innovate faster. Read more information about HPE Composable Cloud here.

Related links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3o9edRfprk&feature=youtu.be

https://community.hpe.com/t5/Shifting-to-Software-Defined/Now-shipping-HPE-Composable-Cloud-for-ProLiant-DL-delivers-rack/ba-p/7040278#.XPBWKC2ZOcZ