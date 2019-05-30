Centralize monitoring when you migrate to the cloud

My checklist for cloud migrations has several important steps to ensure that the business value of operating in the cloud and the reliability of running applications there is achieved. One of those key steps is to set up a holistic monitoring strategy for the cloud’s infrastructure, including networks, security, compute, and storage as well as the applications, databases, and services. Adding monitoring capabilities provides early warnings of unexpected issues and is critical to managing capacity, costs, and longer-term reliability.

Different cloud migration strategies drive business agility in different ways, but investing in monitoring—specifically application monitoring—is at the top of my list for these scenarios:

For lift-and-shift strategies where applications are transitioned directly to cloud infrastructure. Monitoring can indicate unexpected performance issues.

For in-cloud transformations where applications are re-engineered and optimized to run in the cloud. Added monitoring can alert you to new types of incidents and unforeseen capacity problems.

When deploying applications to multiple clouds. The added monitoring can report on latency issues and help identify root causes of complex transactions that span multiple microservices.

Monitoring cloud applications and services may require new tools