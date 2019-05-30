JavaScript tutorial: Animated charts with React-vis

The last two weeks we built up a few charts with Uber’s open-source library, React-vis, drawing on the City of New York’s Popular Baby Names data set. This week we’ll look at adding some animation to the charts to give users visual cues about changes in the data over time. By the end of this post, we’ll have a set of charts that can be filtered by ethnicity with animated transitions.

Before we get into any animations, we’ll first need to refactor the way we massage the CSV data into the format we expect for our charts. Currently, that all happens within the component constructor. Because we’ll need to call a lot of that same logic later when we want to filter values out, the first thing we’ll want to do is abstract the processing out to methods. We’ll still call those methods in the constructor, but we’ll also be able to call them when the filter changes without having to repeat the implementation.

We’ll also have to make some of our processing code a bit more dynamic. We’ve got some hard-coded values relating to the most popular baby names, but we’ll want to dynamically calculate those values based on a data set we pre-filter for ethnicity and pass in. In the spirit of wishful thinking, we can sketch out how we would ideally process the data:

calculateChartData(data) {

const totalBabiesByYear = this.getTotalBabiesByYear(data);

const top10BabyNames = this.getTopBabyNames(data, 10);

const namesWithData = this.getYearlyDataForNames(data, top10BabyNames);

return {

ethnicityFilter,

totalBabiesByYear,

namesWithData,

};

}



// We can then use this method in our constructor….

const newData = this.calculateChartData(data);

// … or later on when we want to filter

const newData = this.calculateChartData(data.filter((d) => d.ethnicity === someValue))

It doesn’t matter that these methods don’t yet exist—in fact, that’s the point. By imagining a clear way of interacting with data we can determine which abstractions need to be created. For example, we imagined a getTopBabyNames function that takes a set of data and a number and will return that number of the most popular names. This imaginary API guides our actual implementation. I won’t go through the refactoring and implementation step-by-step, but you can see all the code on GitHub.

Now that we know we can filter data and regenerate data in the shape our charts expect, we can start to think about how we go about animating the charts. Luckily, the React-vis library has a consistent API that lets us add a single property to any series to enable animated transitions: animation . We can add the animation property to each of our LineMarkSeries components and to our VerticalBarSeries component as well: