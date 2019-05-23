How to stop hating Jira

Speak to developers and testers who are starting to use Atlassian Jira Software to manage their agile projects and you’ll sense their excitement. Here is a tool that supports agile teams and is relatively easy to use whether they’re doing scrum, Kanban, or another project management process.

Jira has the functionality for both advanced and early-stage agile teams. It has screens to support managing the backlog as a separate activity from managing the sprint. The most important information can be customized for teams and individuals on dashboards. The out-of-the-box reporting is good enough to get most teams started managing their velocity, cycle times, and tracking releases and epics. It has strong integration with many other tools developers use, including Confluence and Git. When it doesn’t have the functionality required, there’s a marketplace to find additional capabilities and integrations.

What’s not to like about Jira?

Now talk to scrum masters, developers, engineers, and testers who have used Jira for several years and you’ll notice that some have lost their enthusiasm. For them, Jira—and aspects of their agile development process—may have grown in administrative complexity. These experienced agile practitioners and advanced Jira users would love to clean up both their agile practices and how they use Jira.

Here are some of the issues.