Why you likely don’t need an internal cloud broker

With the rise of multicloud, internal cloud brokering seems like a slam dunk, yet enterprises report several problems

Why you likely don’t need an internal cloud broker
Thinkstock

You need a public cloud-based relational database to support a new application. You submit a request, not directly to a specific cloud provider, but to an internal cloud broker. This is a system that looks at your submitted requirements and picks the best relational database fit for the lowest cost and the highest SLAs (service-level agreement).

What’s more, these brokering systems can operate at an API level, allowing applications to provision coarse-grained or fine-grained resources, through the broker, with the simple invocation of an API. This can be done on the fly from within the application.

Related:

David S. Linthicum is a chief cloud strategy officer at Deloitte Consulting, and an internationally recognized industry expert and thought leader. His views are his own.

  