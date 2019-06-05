5 Kubernetes distributions with something extra

The Kubernetes container management system has been described as “the new Linux” because of how it transforms the way software is deployed. But there is another way Kubernetes is akin to Linux: the sheer number and variety of distributions, incarnations, and re-packagings of Kubernetes out there.

Many of the most well-known Kubernetes distributions come from companies—such as Canonical, Red Hat, and Suse—that also provide Linux distributions. But these aren’t the only game in town. A number of other Kubernetes-powered products offer useful ways to do container management in specific scenarios. Here are five significant products that offer Kubernetes with a twist.

Containership

Containership is a Kubernetes distribution designed for multi-cloud use. Multiple Kubernetes clusters can be provisioned and managed on multiple cloud environments using a single toolset. Containership taps Kubernetes’ native monitoring and reporting technology to return details about resource usage across each cloud, as a way to determine which applications will run best, or cheapest, on which cloud.

Containership’s open source community edition is available for free. The business edition ($500 per month) adds enhanced audit logging and platform support, and the enterprise edition ($2500 per month) adds on-premises operations, enterprise authentication, and a platform SLA guarantee.

Mesosphere DC/OS