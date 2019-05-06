Review: UiPath aces robotic process automation

Early attempts to streamline repetitive front-office tasks often involved macro-driven mouse tricks and screen-scraped regex voodoo. Those brittle solutions were tripped up by the slightest interface change. Uptime was spotty and maintenance never ending.

Today, robotic process automation (RPA) builds on those early solutions but with a better-honed set of tools and technologies that ease both development and maintenance. RPA tools can adapt more readily to input changes, coax field-level data out of complex PDFs, and even turn terminal and thin client screens from mainframe or VDI applications into live, actionable forms.

Leading the way in RPA innovation is UiPath Enterprise RPA Platform. UiPath combines a low-code visual IDE for process creation (Studio), client-side agents that execute those processes (Robots), and a central hub and web console for deploying, monitoring, and managing those agents remotely (Orchestrator).

UiPath Enterprise RPA Platform is a remarkably complete toolkit for process automation that is also remarkably easy to use. UiPath’s UI-based automation allows you to automate repetitive tasks out of human workflows without disrupting the underlying systems, putting you on the fast path to reducing process friction, improving data quality and compliance, and improving responsiveness in customer-facing channels.

And considering the minimal effort required to build a process app using UiPath—especially compared to traditional integration tools, where new back-end plumbing and API testing will greatly increase time and expense—UiPath presents an opportunity to modernize legacy workflows at a fraction of the cost.

Let’s take a look.