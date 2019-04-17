When developers shouldn’t trust low-code platforms

The application development world is continuously changing, evidenced by the analyst community’s frequent revisions of their various categories and definitions of application development tools and platforms. The rapid evolution and consequent flux are fueled by organizations clamoring for a single platform and toolset that can help them quickly deliver omnichannel, customer-grade apps spanning desktop, web, mobile, wearables, etc.

The right low-code solution based on open standards can be invaluable in an era of “more apps, faster, that run anywhere.” That said, not all low-code solutions are created equal. Here are three red flags to watch for when evaluating a solution.

[ The art of programming moves rapidly. InfoWorld helps you navigate what’s running hot and what’s going cold. | Keep up with hot topics in programming with InfoWorld’s App Dev Report newsletter. ]

Low-code red flag #1: Black boxes

Low-code gets a bad rap due to an “impenetrable black box” perception, which is understandable considering developer reluctance to run mission-critical services on something over which they have no control. The answer to increased productivity in a fast-paced environment shouldn’t be the extreme of no-code black boxes, but a low-code solution that is an “open box”—based on open standards and with a full view of the source. Low-code at its core is merely a tool whose value is derived from those who use it—and that calls for a professional developer, not a no-code business user.

Low-code for professional developers is about writing once and running across platforms, while maintaining full control over the user experience.

Low-code red flag #2: Monolithic architectures