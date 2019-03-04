Atlassian provides customize devops workflows in BitBucket

With Bitbucket Pipes, Atlassian is looking to make it easier to do devops workflows in the cloud by offering integrations for tools in the CI/CD pipeline, saving developers from having to write integration scripts themselves.

Atlassian has partnered with vendors including Microsoft, Google, and Amazon Web Services, who have written these pipes for developers to connect to tools and services by just writing environment variables.

The pipes work with the Bitbucket Cloud code management platform and Bitbucket Pipelines, with the intent to provide automated CI/CD workflows. Developers also can write their own custom pipes to integrate with a tool, providing for an easier repeatable process than the scripts previously used. The pipes are configured as Docker containers.

Bitbucket Pipes are available for the following services, with more expected later:

AWS S3 storage service

AWS Elastic Beanstalk

AWS Lambda.

Microsoft Azure Storage.

Datadog

Google App Engine

Google Cloud Storage

NPM

Opsgenie

PagerDuty

PyPL

SCP (secure copy protocol)

SFTP (secure file transfer protocol)

SonarCloud

Slack Notify

Current Bitbucket Pipelines users can find the pipes in the online .yml editor. New users must sign up to create a repository and enable Bitbucket Pipelines.