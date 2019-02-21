In honor of President's Day, HP's online store has slashed prices up to 56% on various items, with free shipping included. On the list is the HP Pavilion Laptop - 15T which has been discounted $420 down to $579.99. The budget-friendly 14z laptop is even budget-friendlier at just $189.99, down from $329.99. The HP Probook 640 G4 Notebook PC is slashed 53% from $1310 to just $609. There are many more discounts as well, so browse the full list of deals at HP's online store right here.

This story, "HP's President's Day Sale Continues With up to 56% off Select Products - Deal Alert" was originally published by PCWorld .