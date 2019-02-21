NPM Enterprise JavaScript service released

New features have been added to behind-the-firewall package service

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

NPM Inc. has taken the beta label off its NPM Enterprise service, for enterprise-level management of JavaScript packages. NPM Enterprise has the same code base that powers the public NPM registry, but with added features.

With the production-level status, NPM Enterprise gains these new features:

  • Dedicated single-tenant hosting in a Kubernetes cluster.
  • A company-specific companyname.npme.io URL.
  • Role-based access control.
  • Support for industry-standard SSO (single sign-on) authentication.
  • Sharing of packages between and across teams.
  • Customizable workflows for collaboration and seamless CI/CD system integration.
  • Notification of known vulnerabilities through “npm audit."

NPM Enterprise has provided a platform for sharing modules behind the firewall, offering stricter security around deploying open source modules and ensuring compliance with legal requirements.

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

  