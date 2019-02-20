5 reasons data science belongs in the cloud

In a world inundated with data, data scientists help enterprises generate insights and predictions to enable smarter business decisions. Typically, these data scientists are experts in statistical analysis and mathematical modeling and proficient in programming languages such as R or Python.

However, barring a few large enterprises, most data science is still done on laptops, or on-prem servers, resulting in inefficient processes that are prone to errors and delays. Having observed how a few cutting-edge companies are putting data to work, I can tell you that “laptop data science” will soon go the way of the dinosaur. It’s inefficient, it doesn’t lend itself well to collaboration, and it can’t produce the best results.

Here are five good reasons data scientists should get off their laptops or local servers and into the cloud.

Data science is a team sport

Algorithms and machine learning models form one piece of the advanced analytics and machine learning puzzle for enterprises. Data scientists, data engineers, machine learning engineers, data analysts, and citizen data scientists all need to collaborate on these elements to deliver data-driven insights for business decision making.