If you develop applications that present data to users, you’re likely to have requirements to present a graph, chart, dashboard, or other data visualization embedded in the application. This capability not only helps users better understand the data and discover insights, it also improves the user experience. When people see and experience well-designed data visualizations, they often use the application more and be more satisfied in using it.

As a developer, you might be excited to develop charts and graphs with code, and there are plenty of charting frameworks you can use to customize data visualizations. But before you embark on approaches that require frameworks, libraries, and coding, I recommend looking at data visualization tools that have embedded analytic features; they include the functionality to easily develop the visualization in the tool and then embed and deliver it directly through a web or mobile application.

Embedding analytics can be a very powerful approach to enhance applications when experimentation around the visualizations is important and where visualization platforms meet business requirements.

Another key benefit of using data visualization platforms is that data scientists and subject matter experts can participate in the application development process. Instead of having them write requirements for a software developer to translate into code, the visualizations can be iterated over by a group of people who best know the business need, the data, and best practices in data visualizations.

Benefits: Why you should use data visualization tools

Let’s look at some example use cases for embedding data visualizations where rapid development and experimentation is required.