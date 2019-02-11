Full stack developer: What it is, and how you can become one

A full stack developer understands the entire software stack, from the GUI front end to the database back end. However, not everyone agrees on the level of mastery needed to earn the title

Full stack developer: What it is, and how you can become one
A full stack developer is a jack of all trades and a highly sought-after job candidate. The title implies a breadth of knowledge that can be invaluable to short-staffed startups and big companies managing complex apps alike.

However, the term “full stack developer” is controversial among developers. Some disparage the idea that anyone could be equally competent across an entire software stack, while others believe that the term has been so overused by employees and employers that it has become somewhat meaningless.

