Ockam SDK taps blockchain-based identity services for IoT

Ockam has released an open source SDK, based on Google’s Go language, to allow developers to build identify services into their Internet of Things applications. The identity services will be provided by the Ockam Network, the company’s “decentralized” cloud service platform.

Ockam Blockchain Network

When the SDK is added to firmware in connected devices, the devices become clients of the Ockam Blockchain Network, providing identity and trust for IoT and deployed on the Microsoft Azure cloud. Devices receive a unique Decentralized Identifier based on the World Wide Web Consortium specification and can share data with other devices on the Ockam network. The identifier is intended to solve a pain point in IoT in which it can be difficult to know which device has what data; the identifier gives the device a publicly available identity. With Ockam, IoT devices can verify data received from other devices registered on this network.

Ockam SDK

The Ockam SDK contains a library for Go developers and a command line interface. Developers can write a couple lines of code to get secure, immutable identity for their device. Additional language support and tools are planned for.a future release. Support is planned for languages including C, C++, and Python in a couple of months.

Ockam is described as a “serverless service,” with users paying only for what they consume. The company has endeavored to make its service easy to use, abstracting away technical complexities of the cloud, payments, and telecommunications. Ockam’s network currently is in a beta period; developers can try out the Ockam TestNet for free. A private network is available for commercial use. The commercial, public Ockam Network, to resemble other public blockchain networks, is due to be released later this year.

You can download the Ockam SDK from GitHub.