ECMAScript roadmap: New JavaScript features for 2019

ECMAScript 2019, the planned next version of the specification serving as the basis of JavaScript, is moving forward. The first two proposals havw reached the “finished” stage thus far.
These proposals include:
Symbol.prototype.description, an accessor property whose
set accessoris undefined. Its
get accessorfunction performs steps including: Let
sbe this value, let
symbe
?
thisSymbolValue(s), and return
sym.
[[Description]]. The goal of this feature is to expose the
[[Description]]internal slot of a symbol directly instead of only indirectly through
Symbol.prototype.toString.
- Changes to
Function.prototype.toString. Revisions have been proposed such as implementations not being required to retain source text for all functions defined using ECMAScript code.
