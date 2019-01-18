ECMAScript roadmap: New JavaScript features for 2019

Two proposals are completed, and more are under consideration for the technology behind JavaScript

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

ECMAScript 2019, the planned next version of the specification serving as the basis of JavaScript, is moving forward. The first two proposals havw reached the “finished” stage thus far.

These proposals include:

  • Symbol.prototype.description, an accessor property whose set accessor is undefined. Its get accessor function performs steps including: Let s be this value, let sym be ? thisSymbolValue(s), and return sym.[[Description]]. The goal of this feature is to expose the [[Description]] internal slot of a symbol directly instead of only indirectly through Symbol.prototype.toString.
  • Changes to Function.prototype.toString. Revisions have been proposed such as implementations not being required to retain source text for all functions defined using ECMAScript code.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

  