How to use Azure Table storage in .Net

Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform provides interoperable cloud computing services that are comprised of both open source and standards-based technologies. You can use an Azure storage account to work with all kinds of data including files, blobs, queues, and tables.

Azure Table storage is a scalable, non-relational, key-value storage system that you can leverage to store large volumes of data in the cloud. This article presents a discussion of Azure Table storage and how we can work with it in .Net.

Create a console application project in Visual Studio 2017

First off, let’s create a console application project in Visual Studio. If Visual Studio 2017 is up and running in your system, follow the steps outlined below to create the project.

Launch the Visual Studio 2017 IDE. Click on File > New > Project. Select “Console App (.Net Framework)” from the list of templates displayed. Specify a name for the project. Specify the location for the project. Select the Framework version you would like to use. Click OK to save the project.