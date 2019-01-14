How to use Azure Table storage in .Net

Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform provides interoperable cloud computing services that are comprised of both open source and standards-based technologies. You can use an Azure storage account to work with all kinds of data including files, blobs, queues, and tables.
Azure Table storage is a scalable, non-relational, key-value storage system that you can leverage to store large volumes of data in the cloud. This article presents a discussion of Azure Table storage and how we can work with it in .Net.
Create a console application project in Visual Studio 2017
First off, let’s create a console application project in Visual Studio. If Visual Studio 2017 is up and running in your system, follow the steps outlined below to create the project.
- Launch the Visual Studio 2017 IDE.
- Click on File > New > Project.
- Select “Console App (.Net Framework)” from the list of templates displayed.
- Specify a name for the project.
- Specify the location for the project.
- Select the Framework version you would like to use.
- Click OK to save the project.
