Cloud migration checklist: The 3 key areas to focus on

2019 is the year that enterprises are hitting the accelerator on their cloud migrations. Last year, the typical company wanted 100 or so workloads in the cloud at the end of 2018. This year, the goal is to move well over a 1,000 by the end of 2019.

If this sounds like an unreasonable amount of work within a short time frame, you’re right. However, it’s doable if you follow this checklist. If you focus on just these three areas, you’ll remove about 80 percent of your risk from your cloud migration projects.

1. Get your workload priorities straight