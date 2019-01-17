Cloud management: What you need to know

When it comes to cloud services, many organizations are thinking in multiples—deploying several cloud offerings to meet a variety of business needs.

This multicloud strategy is true whether it’s for software-as-a-service (SaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), or infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) offerings, and it presents several challenges as well as opportunities for organizations as they embark on digital transformations.

The benefits of a multicloud strategy

An August 2018 “state of the enterprise cloud” report by IDG Communications shows that organizations are continuing to boost their investments and evolve their cloud environments so they can use the technologies they need to meet business goals. The research, based on an online survey of 550 IT decision-makers across multiple industries, shows that nearly one third (30 percent) of the organizations have a combination hybrid cloud and multicloud environment.

The perceived benefits of deploying a multicloud strategy include increased cloud options (59 percent), easier and faster disaster recovery (40 percent), and increased flexibility by allowing the spread of workloads across multiple clouds (38 percent).

With nearly 40 percent of respondents saying their IT department feels pressure to migrate 100 percent to the cloud, and IT management at 44 percent of enterprises (those with more than 1,000 employees) feeling pressure from executive management or individual lines of business to migrate 100 percent to the cloud, the multicloud push is likely to continue in a big way.