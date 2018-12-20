JavaScript promises: 3 gotchas and tricks to avoid them

Promises, handlers, and chains are hardly straightforward. Follow these tips to keep your code clean and simple

Now that we’ve covered some of the basic concepts and implementation of promises, let’s take a look at three promises gotchas that I’ve seen trip up developers as well as some tricks that might be useful.

Gotcha #1: Promise handlers return promises

If you’re returning information from a then or catch handler, it will always be wrapped in a promise, if it isn’t a promise already. You never need to write code like this:

firstAjaxCall.then(() => {
  return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    nextAjaxCall().then(() => resolve());
  });
});

In the case above, since nextAjaxCall also returns a promise, you can just do this:

