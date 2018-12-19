Clojure 1.10 upgrade supports modern Java

Clojure 1.10, an upgrade to 11-year-old language that has brought functional programming to the JVM, improves Java compatibility and error reporting.

While Clojure is best-known for its Java tie-in, it also has been extended to other platforms. Clojure CLR supports the language on Microsoft’s Common Language Runtime, while ClojureScript is a compiler that lets Clojure developers compile their code to JavaScript.

Where to download Clojure 1.10

You can download Clojure 1.10 from the Clojure downloads webpage.

What’s new in Clojure 1.10

Version 1.10 supports Java 8 through Java 11. It updates the module system introduced in Java 9, fixes bytecode-related bugs, and removes deprecated APIs.