8 new WebAssembly tools you should know

WebAssembly, aka Wasm, lets you execute code in a browser, support other languages besides JavaScript on the web, and speed up applications. A tools ecosystem is growing around the technology, which is backed by browser makers Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Mozilla.

Existing WebAssembly tools inclide Rust-wasm, which provides a WebAssembly interpreter, and Wasmlib, a C# library for reading and writing WebAssembly binary files. But more tools are joining the WebAssembly ecosystem. Here are eight new ones.

Life

The Life project at cloud marketplace Perlin consists of a cross-platform VM written in Google’s Go language. Described as secure, fast, and modular, Life runs computation-heavy code on multiple devices. Originally intended as the execution environment for computational tasks at Perlin, Life was built from the WebAssembly reference manual and uses a range of optimization techniques. There is no reliance on native dependencies and it can be cross-compiled to run on platforms such as Windows, Linux, MacOS, Android, and iOS. User code is sandboxed for security.

Where to download Life

You can download Life from a Perlin GitHub repo.