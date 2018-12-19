How to use the Python debugger

The power and flexibility of the Python programming language stem from a strong standard library and a rich ecosystem of third-party software. Python programmers can draw on lots of useful tools, and that extends to debugging, too.

Python programs can be debugged using any of the many Python IDEs with debug capabilities, third-party Python debuggers, or special-purpose tools, but interactive debugging is also built right into the language. You can invoke interactive debugging in a Python program as part of its normal execution.

Here we’ll walk through a quick tour of how to use Python’s built-in interactive debugger, pdb .

Python debugger example

The pdb module is part of the Python standard library, so doesn’t need to be installed separately; it can be invoked straight out of the box. Here is a simple example of using pdb :