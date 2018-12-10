How to consume a WCF SOAP service in ASP.Net Core

Until REST APIs came along, SOAP (Simple Object Access Protocol) was the de facto standard protocol on which web services were based. When working in ASP.Net Core, you might well encounter the need to consume data from third-party or external services that use SOAP as the protocol and XML as the message exchange format.

In this article we will explore how we can consume a WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) SOAP service in ASP.Net Core.

Create a WCF SOAP service in Visual Studio 2017

WCF is a secure, reliable, and scalable messaging platform that provides a unified programming model for developing service-oriented applications in .Net. You can take advantage of WCF to build a SOAP service, using XML as the message exchange format, or a REST service, using JSON as the message exchange format.

In this section we will create a WCF SOAP service. This service will be consumed by an ASP.Net Core application that we will create in the next section. Follow the steps below to create a WCF SOAP service in Visual Studio 2017.