10 Swift and iOS development masters to learn from

The Swift community has grown tremendously over the past four years, especially after Apple made Swift open source. The excellent Swift and iOS developers covered here teach topics you might have been afraid to approach such as Core Data, design patterns, best practices, and Auto Layout techniques. You’ll also gain exposure to higher level concepts such as testing, TDD (test-driven development), dependency injection, SOLID, MVVM (model-view-viewmodel), RxSwift, app architecture, and more.

This guide is for you if you have an app on the App Store, if you have a corporate iOS development job, or if you’re an indie developer. If you’re new to coding, you’ll want to start with the 15 beginner-friendly resources for iOS app development. If you’re an experienced developer, but you’re new to Swift, you’ll want to start with the Swift guide for experienced developers.

Each of these 10 developers is committed to the iOS development community and provides regular content that is timely and actionable. Bookmark their websites, or import them into your RSS reader, so that you can stay fresh.

Swift by Sundell

John Sundell created Swift by Sundell, a weekly publication of easy-to-digest articles on API design, testing, TDD, app architecture, Swift language features, design patterns, and developer best practices.