Mainstreaming IoT: Intel System Studio 2019 Paves the Way

Thanks to the ever-growing complexity of IT systems, getting the most out of code continues to be a big challenge for many developers. Understanding the interaction of CPUs, GPUs, IDEs, and platforms is daunting enough, but now comes the internet of Things (IoT), with various tech analysts predicting between 20 and 50 billion new IoT devices coming online over the next half-decade or so.

This broad variety of sensors brings its own programming challenge and new sources of time-series data that need to be incorporated into programs and systems for business, academia, and public sector use.

Fortunately, as the technology evolves, so do the tools, and one tool set in particular that can help with both systems and IoT challenges is the new Intel® System Studio 2019 (ISS). The latest release of this popular suite has been engineered to help accelerate the development and integration of smart, connected devices, while increasing overall system performance and driving up power efficiency for our increasingly mobile-first world. Of course, ISS provides a cross-platform, cloud-connected workspace that supports analytics on the edge or in the cloud seamlessly and easily.

This all-in-one suite is designed to speed time-to-market for new general and IoT-specific code by providing ready-to-use, domain-specific routines and system-wide performance tools that pinpoint hot spots and speed optimization, ultimately making systems more reliable with debugging, tracing, and analyzing tools that deliver the insights on code and platform.

What’s Inside

Here are a few of the advancements for ISS 2019:

Intel® Vtune™ Amplifier features a new workflow and simplified setup making it even easier to use.

Intel® Advisor offers analysis that provides vectorization, threading, and optimization that ensure your code takes advantage of all the features of the Intel hardware that it runs on. Multiple cores in multiple processors can all be put to work for number crunching or real-time sensor processing. I/O analysis enhancements include support for containers like Docker, JIT profiling, and embedded platforms and accelerator improvements.

The OpenCL™ framework supports heterogeneous computing allowing code to be offloaded to Intel processors and GPUs, making it easier to build, debug, and analyze OpenCL apps while also enabling customized kernel code with computer vision and media software provided by Intel.

Easily triage timing, performance, and other execution issues by Intel Processor Trace with timestamps over the Intel® Direct Connect Interface, which also provides improved debug capabilities in Intel Debug Extensions for the Windows Debugger.

Cross-platform development and IoT integration are further eased with the Eclipse plug-in for Wind River Linux and the Yocto Project. This plug-in lets developers create or import application projects or platform projects for Yocto Project-compatible targets.

Creating for the cloud? Connect to cloud services providers like Azure, AWS, Google, and IBM. Sample projects show you how.

With a “Start Here!” out-of-the box experience guiding new ISS users on how to create projects, along with guided support for the most common first steps in creating and deploying embedded Linux apps for IoT, the new ISS 2019 release is poised to help every development team take part in the projected $300 billion annual B2B market opportunity that IoT represents.

Click here to download your copy of the Intel® System Studio 2019.