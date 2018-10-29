How the cloud is driving the enterprise database

Each of the big three cloud providers—Amazon, Microsoft, and Google—recently announced earnings, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure each touting impressive revenue gains. (Google was largely silent on its Google Cloud Platform business.) For AWS, cloud revenue grew 46 percent to put the company on a $27 billion run rate. Microsoft’s growth slowed to 76 percent, but that’s on an estimated $7.7 billion run rate in 2018, with the company’s hybrid cloud story selling well to enterprises.

One thing that’s pumping up those numbers no matter which of the big clouds you analyze: databases.

The money is in (cloud) data

Yes, databases. Given the pull of data gravity, data sat in on-premises database servers for decades, and companies like Oracle and IBM printed money selling them. As more applications move to the cloud, so too is their data and, by extension, the databases in which the data resides.