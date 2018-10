Qt Design Studio reaches production status

Qt Design Studio 1.0, a design and development environment for prototyping and building complex UIs, is now available for production use. Qt Design Studio had been available in beta since June 2018; it is part of Qt's development tools subscription service.

Qt Design Studio works with Adobe’s Photoshop tool. Developers can look at QML code while designers can have Photoshop designs quickly running on devices. QML is a declarative language for describing UIs in terms of visual components and how they interact with one another. Plans call for supporting other graphic design tools in the future.

Qt Design Studio's tools include: