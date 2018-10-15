How to use the DbContext in Entity Framework Core

Microsoft’s Entity Framework is an open-source object-relational mapper, or ORM, for ADO.Net that helps you isolate the object model of your application from the data model. Entity Framework simplifies data access in your application by allowing you to write code to perform CRUD (Create, Read, Update, and Delete) operations without having to know how the data is persisted in the underlying database.

The DbContext acts as a bridge between the domain classes and the database. In this article we will examine how we can configure the DbContext using an instance of DbContextOptions to connect to a database and perform CRUD operations using the Entity Framework Core provider.

DbContext explained

The DbContext is an integral component of the Entity Framework that represents a connection session with the database. You can take advantage of the DbContext to query data into your entities or save your entities to the underlying database. The DbContext in Entity Framework Core has a number of responsibilities:

Managing connections

Querying data from the database

Saving data to the database

Change tracking

Caching

Transaction management