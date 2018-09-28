Developers, not CIOs, are who drive your cloud strategy

For most companies, multicloud and hybrid cloud environments aren’t a choice. They’re just what happens as those companies evolve. So while 451 Research projects that 69 percent of organizations expect to run a multicloud environment by 2019, the reality is that 100 percent are already there. That’s because any company that has set up in the cloud is almost certainly already running in more than one. The reason? Developers.

Multicloud by the grace of developers

Oh, yes, I know that CIOs want to claim credit for having a strategy around hybrid cloud (running public and private cloud workloads) and multicloud (running workloads on more than one public cloud), but these things just happen in a world that can no longer be command-and-controlled by the C-suite.

This doesn’t mean, of course, that there’s zero control of cloud adoption. There’s just not as much as in the past.

For example, as Rishidot analyst Krishnan Subramanian has highlighted, “Multicloud as a [high availability] use case is meaningless, but multicloud as a way to avoid shadow IT (giving developers the cloud services they want) is a critical strategy for enterprises.” As such, he continues, “Going forward, most enterprises will have a multicloud strategy.”