How to deal with data in a multicloud environment

You are setting up a quick report around sales for the year, and it needs to use three separate databases. One is an object database running on Amazon Web Services. The second and third are relational databases running on Microsoft Azure.

You have a few issues to address in this multicloud scenario:

Finding the single source of truth among the three databases, such as customer information.

Dealing with the different data types and structures native to each database.

Dealing with complex security layers on each database and cloud provider.

The fact of the matter is that data is not centralized. Indeed, databases these days are purpose-built, and so you have different databases for analytics, operations, and multimedia management.

A multicloud approach brings an extra layer of complexity due to the fact that you have security at the database layer (such as encryption), at the platform/operating-system layer, and at the cloud layer.