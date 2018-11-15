Tutorial: Spark application architecture and clusters

Get the full book Data Analytics with Spark Using Python (Addison-Wesley Data & Analytics Series) $27.82 MSRP $44.99 See it on Amazon This article is an excerpt from the Pearson Addison-Wesley book “Data Analytics with Spark Using Python” by Jeffrey Aven. Reprinted here with permission from Pearson ©2018. For more information, visit informit.com/aven/infoworld.

Before you begin your journey as an Apache Spark programmer, you should have a solid understanding of the Spark application architecture and how applications are executed on a Spark cluster. This article closely examines the components of a Spark application, looks at how these components work together, and looks at how Spark applications run on standalone and YARN clusters.

Anatomy of a Spark application

A Spark application contains several components, all of which exist whether you’re running Spark on a single machine or across a cluster of hundreds or thousands of nodes.

Each component has a specific role in executing a Spark program. Some of these roles, such as the client components, are passive during execution; other roles are active in the execution of the program, including components executing computation functions.

The components of a Spark application are: