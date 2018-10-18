RegEx tutorial: Matching sets of characters

In this lesson, you’ll learn how to use RegEx (regular expressions) to work with sets of characters. Unlike the
., which matches any single character , sets enable you to match specific characters and character ranges.
Matching one of several characters
As you learned in the previous lesson,
. matches any one character (as does any literal character). In the final example in that lesson,
.a was used to match both
na and
sa,
. matched both the
n and
s. But what if there was a file (containing Canadian sales data) named ca1.xls as well, and you still wanted to match only
na and
sa)?
. would also match
c, and so that filename would also be matched.
Text
sales1.xls
orders3.xls
sales2.xls
sales3.xls
apac1.xls
europe2.xls
na1.xls
na2.xls
sa1.xls
ca1.xls
To continue reading this article register now
Learn More Existing Users Sign In