RegEx tutorial: Matching sets of characters

Get the full book Learning Regular Expressions $29.74 MSRP $34.99 See it on Amazon This article is an excerpt from the Pearson Addison-Wesley book “Learning Regular Expressions" by Ben Forta. Reprinted here with permission from Pearson ©2018. For more information, visit informit.com/forta/infoworld.

In this lesson, you’ll learn how to use RegEx (regular expressions) to work with sets of characters. Unlike the . , which matches any single character , sets enable you to match specific characters and character ranges.

Matching one of several characters

As you learned in the previous lesson, . matches any one character (as does any literal character). In the final example in that lesson, .a was used to match both na and sa , . matched both the n and s . But what if there was a file (containing Canadian sales data) named ca1.xls as well, and you still wanted to match only na and sa )? . would also match c , and so that filename would also be matched.

Text

sales1.xls

orders3.xls

sales2.xls

sales3.xls

apac1.xls

europe2.xls

na1.xls

na2.xls

sa1.xls

ca1.xls