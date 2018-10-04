How to create a component-based Rails application

Get the full book Component-Based Rails Applications: Large Domains Under Control (Addison-Wesley Professional Ruby Series) $31.39 MSRP $44.99 See it on Amazon This article is an excerpt from the Pearson Addison-Wesley book “Component-Based Rails Applications" by Stephan Hagemann. Reprinted here with permission from Pearson ©2018. For more information, visit informit.com/hagemann/infoworld.

The use of the components approach in Rails can improve maintainability, reduce complexity, and accelerate testing in large Rails applications.

In preparation for creating your first component-based Rails application (CBRA) app, you should ensure that your system is up to date with regard to Ruby and Rails. I suggest using the latest published versions of both Ruby and the Rails gems. The way I have my system set up, using the Ruby Version Manager (RVM), is something like the following:

Install rvm, bundler, and rails.

Execute anywhere $ rvm get stable $ rvm install 2.4.2 $ gem install bundler -v '1.15.4' $ gem install rails -v '5.1.4'

[ The art of programming moves rapidly. InfoWorld helps you navigate what’s running hot and what’s going cold. | Keep up with hot topics in programming with InfoWorld’s App Dev Report newsletter. ] Code samples: The Sportsball app Throughout this book, I use the example of the Sportsball app. Obviously from the realm of sports, this app will allow you to store and manage teams and games, and analyze performance. The application will prove to be simple. It is simple enough that it does not overwhelm the explanations of the book with specific domain knowledge. It will sometimes feel too simple, because the overhead from componentization will at times far outweigh the benefits you can reap in such a small domain. In those cases, I will discuss that along with the respective topic. All references to directories are relative to the root of the Sportsball application. In this spirit, ./ also refers to the root of the app. Commands that are to be typed in are prefixed with a $ sign. The respective code listing specifies in which directory to execute the command. For this chapter, only the commands and source code changes to be executed will be exhaustive, meaning you only need the book. To do the same for the subsequent chapters would drown out the actual topics with too much noise. For all chapters, please refer to the source code available for this book. The source code is organized chapter by chapter and contains a complete list of commands and changes.

The entire app inside a component

In this section, we will be creating a Rails application that contains no handwritten code directly in the app folder and instead has all code inside an engine mounted into the application.