Train for 3 Microsoft Azure Certification Exams For Just $34

With the staggering scale of data being used today in IT infrastructures, companies are transitioning to cloud computing services to meet their demands. As such, the demand for IT professionals with cloud experience is growing, and earning a cloud certification can be a lucrative and stable career choice. There are dozens of cloud computing services on the market, one such service being Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft Azure is one of the most widely used cloud computing services on the market. There are numerous Azure certifications that can be earned, such as certifications for designing and implementing solutions for cloud data platforms and big data analytics. This Microsoft Azure Mastery Bundle contains prep courses for 3 Azure certification exams, and it's on sale for over 90% off.

The first course is dedicated to the 70-532 exam, which focuses on developing Azure solutions. This course introduces the main concepts of Azure, such as virtual machines, configuration management, and dealing specifically with ARM VMs.

The next exam focuses on implementing Azure. The 70-533 course covers the deployment, configuration, and scaling of Azure Web apps and VMs. Passing this course also requires knowledge of Azure Storage Blobs and Azure Files.

Finally, architecting Microsoft Azure solutions is covered in the 70-535 exam, which Microsoft has only recently launched. The 70-535 course delves into topics such as Virtual Networks, Compute, VPN, and services in Azure, as well as identities and security.

The instructor behind these courses is Scott Duffy, an Azure-certified developer and software architect. His goal with these courses is to make learning Azure as easy as possible, and his courses contain hands-on labs for readers to gain first-hand experience in developing, implementing, and architecting cloud solutions.

