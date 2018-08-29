Bolster Your C# Skills With This 89+ Hour Training Bootcamp

A common misconception is that coding bootcamps are only for those new to the field, but it never hurts to look back at past material to brush up on your skills. You may even learn a few new things to improve your coding efficiency. For those looking to bolster their C# understanding, the Complete C# Coding Bootcamp is on sale today for $41.

The Complete C# Coding Bootcamp contains 11 courses that guide readers through C# basics, such as arrays and lists, all the way up to advanced topics like generics and lambda expressions. The bundle even includes specialized courses designed to help you write clean code and increase your coding speed. You’ll encounter over 89 hours of training spanning across 649 lessons, all which feature lifetime access via web or mobile streaming.

The Complete C# Coding Bootcamp normally retails for $765, but it's on sale today for 94% off, lowering the price to $41.