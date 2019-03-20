JDK 12: The new features in Java 12

The production release of Java Development Kit 12, based on Java SE (Standard Edition) 12, is now available. JDK 12 builds are available from Oracle for Linux, Windows, and MacOS.

Where to download JDK 12

You can download the JDK 12 from the Java.net website.

Open source builds are provided under the GNU General Public License v2, with Classpath Exception. Commercial builds of JDK 12 from Oracle can be found on the Oracle Technology network under a non-open source license.

New features in Java 12

Shenandoah garbage collector