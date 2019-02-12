JDK 12: The new features coming to Java 12

The release candidate for Java Development Kit 12, the next version of Java SE, is now available. Only Priority 1 bugs will be considered for inclusion in the production release at this point. The planned Java upgrade is due for production release on March 19, 2019. Beta builds of JDK 12 are available from Oracle for Linux, Windows, and MacOS.

Where to download the beta JDK 12 builds

You can download the beta JDK 12 builds from the Java.net website.

The open source builds, which are produced to gather feedback, might have functionality that does not make it into the production release, which is due in March 19, 2019. They also might be missing security vulnerability fixes and are not supported by Oracle.

The planned new features in Java 12

Shenandoah garbage collector